25,075 COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

25,075 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :More than 25,075 COVID-19 patients have been recovered while 977 have died so far in the district.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Sunday,210 ,777 C virus suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 26,464 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 188,161 were declared negative.

The report said that presently 69 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the city including 21 in Holy Family Hospital,11 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,17 in Institute of Urology,17 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,2 in Bilal Hospital and one in Hearts International and hospital.

