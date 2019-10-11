UrduPoint.com
251 Arrested, 151 Weapons Seized In September In Sargodha

251 arrested, 151 weapons seized in September in Sargodha

Sargodha police arrested some 251 accused including 59 POs and recovered over 22 kgs narcotics and 151 illegal weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) Sargodha police arrested some 251 accused including 59 POs and recovered over 22 kgs narcotics and 151 illegal weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Friday that on the directions of DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, police squads during operation against drug pushers arrested 36 accused and recovered over 22 kilogram hashish, 300 grams heroin along with 1743 bottles of liquors from them.

During operation against the proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in murder, robbery, theft and others crimes, police had arrested a total 59 of which 14 were wanted to Sargodha police.

The police teams also arrested 146 accused on the charge of exhibition of weapons and recovered 151 weapon from the accused including 16 rifles (222,444 &223 bore), 33 guns 12 bore, 102 pistols 30 bore and hundreds of cartridges and bullets from them.

The district police had also arrested 10 persons during 65 search operations and recovered illegal weapons from them.

