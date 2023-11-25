Open Menu

251,008 Afghans Return To Homeland

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2023 | 03:00 PM

251,008 Afghans return to homeland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Atleast 251,008 Afghans have so far been repatriated to their homeland, Radio Pakistan reported here Saturday.

The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing.

Thousands of Afghans are returning to their homeland on daily basis through Chaman and Torkham borders, thanking Pakistan for its generosity.

Apart from other measures for the dignified return of Afghans to their country, transit camps equipped with all facilities have been established in various districts for their temporary accommodation.

It is pertinent to mention here that 1,425 more illegal Afghan nationals, boarding 135 vehicles returned to their country yesterday.

