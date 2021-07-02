UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2518 People Get Emergency Services During June

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:40 PM

2518 people get emergency services during June

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue-1122 provided first aid services to 2518 persons in six minutes response time during the last month of June.

District Emergency Officer Sargodha, Mazhar Shah while talking to APP here on Friday that out of total emergencies, 736 road accidents, 1658 medical emergencies, 6 cases of drowning, 58 crimes, 46 fire,3 of building collapse and 1248 miscellaneous cases were registered.

He added that the Rescue-1122 provided first aid services to 784 persons on the spot while a total of 106 people died in various incidents.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Road Died Sargodha June

Recent Stories

Hassan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan promoted to Category A ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan achieves the highest ever export target

1 hour ago

This time US will not be provided bases, General B ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives during last 24 hours ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.