2518 people get emergency services during June

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue-1122 provided first aid services to 2518 persons in six minutes response time during the last month of June.

District Emergency Officer Sargodha, Mazhar Shah while talking to APP here on Friday that out of total emergencies, 736 road accidents, 1658 medical emergencies, 6 cases of drowning, 58 crimes, 46 fire,3 of building collapse and 1248 miscellaneous cases were registered.

He added that the Rescue-1122 provided first aid services to 784 persons on the spot while a total of 106 people died in various incidents.