2519 suspects arrested by Sindh police in a week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 2519 suspects were arrested by police in the last week during raids, picketing, patrolling and encounters across Sindh province here on Monday.

According to statement of Sindh police, the Karachi police arrested 223 absconders, 10 wanted and others among a total 564 suspects and recovered weapons and ammunition.

Hyderabad police arrested 179 absconders, 61 wanted and others accused among a total of 653 accused.

Larkana police during raids arrested 268 absconders, 249 wanted and others among 555 suspects.

As many as 747 accused were arrested by Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas police during raids in the last week.