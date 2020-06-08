252 arrested over violation of corona preventive SOPs, profiteering

The district administration have arrested 252 persons in a crackdown against the violators of the corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) from different localities of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration have arrested 252 persons in a crackdown against the violators of the corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) from different localities of the district.

According to a news release issued here on Monday, the arrested persons are also included 52 nanbais (bakers) over selling under-weight roti while two auto-workshops, three estates offices and a cloth market were also sealed on Warsak Road and Customs Chowk and 113 shops over violation of the SOPs.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the district administration checked different bazaars and filing stations in their respective areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 252 persons over violation of the SOPs and selling under-weight roti.