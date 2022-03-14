2.52-kg gold recovered from passenger

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Customs officials foiled a gold smuggling bid and recovered 2.52-kilogram gold from a passenger at Faisalabad International Airport.

A spokesman for airport management said on Monday that Customs officials, along with the airport security staff, checked luggage of a passenger Ameen Shehzad and recovered gold worth Rs 28 million from.

The passenger was allegedly carrying gold from Faisalabad to Dubai.

The accused was sent behind bars at FIA Circle Faisalabad.