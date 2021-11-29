UrduPoint.com

252-litre Liquor Seized One Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:55 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Millat Town police arrested a drug-pusher and seized 252-litre liquor from his possession on Monday.

A police spokesman said that the police conducted a raid, nabbed Karamat Ali along with bottles of Liquor and sent him behind the bars.

