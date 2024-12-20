252 nurses promoted to grade 17

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) In a significant step to improve the nursing sector, the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has promoted 252 charge nurses of grade 16 to the post of Head Nurse in Grade 17 through the Departmental Promotion Committee.

According to the official notification, 41 nursing instructors of Grade 17 have also been elevated to Chief Nursing Instructors in Grade 18. Additionally, two nursing officers of Grade 16 have been promoted to Grade 17, while five nursing officers of Grade 19 have been cleared for promotion to Grade 20 through the Pre-Provincial Selection board 1.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique hailed the advancements as a landmark achievement, highlighting the government’s focus on reforming the nursing sector. “These promotions reflect the Punjab government’s commitment to modernizing the nursing profession, which is the backbone of our healthcare system,” he said.

The minister lauded the efforts of Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretary Tariq Mahmood, Additional Secretary Establishment Ameer Muhammad, and the entire team for facilitating these record advancements. He emphasized that providing convenience to patients in government hospitals remains the government’s top priority.

In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, the provincial government continues to introduce reforms to enhance healthcare facilities and ensure better services for the people of Punjab. The recent promotions aim to strengthen the nursing sector and improve the overall healthcare system across the province.