Open Menu

252 Nurses Promoted To Grade 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 06:40 PM

252 nurses promoted to grade 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) In a significant step to improve the nursing sector, the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has promoted 252 charge nurses of grade 16 to the post of Head Nurse in Grade 17 through the Departmental Promotion Committee.

According to the official notification, 41 nursing instructors of Grade 17 have also been elevated to Chief Nursing Instructors in Grade 18. Additionally, two nursing officers of Grade 16 have been promoted to Grade 17, while five nursing officers of Grade 19 have been cleared for promotion to Grade 20 through the Pre-Provincial Selection board 1.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique hailed the advancements as a landmark achievement, highlighting the government’s focus on reforming the nursing sector. “These promotions reflect the Punjab government’s commitment to modernizing the nursing profession, which is the backbone of our healthcare system,” he said.

The minister lauded the efforts of Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretary Tariq Mahmood, Additional Secretary Establishment Ameer Muhammad, and the entire team for facilitating these record advancements. He emphasized that providing convenience to patients in government hospitals remains the government’s top priority.

In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, the provincial government continues to introduce reforms to enhance healthcare facilities and ensure better services for the people of Punjab. The recent promotions aim to strengthen the nursing sector and improve the overall healthcare system across the province.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Post Government Top

Recent Stories

European Commission disburses additional €10 mil ..

European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA

27 minutes ago
 EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pe ..

EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project

41 minutes ago
 UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually ..

UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary

56 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strate ..

Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership

57 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with ..

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

1 hour ago
 People do not trust state institutions; they want ..

People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..

1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Mak ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives

1 hour ago
 KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

2 hours ago
 Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

2 hours ago
 Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

2 hours ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan