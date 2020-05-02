UrduPoint.com
252 Stranded Pakistanis Repatriated From Sudan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:46 PM

252 stranded Pakistanis repatriated from Sudan

As many as 252 Pakistani nationals were repatriated on Saturday from Khartoum who were stranded following the suspension of flight operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :As many as 252 Pakistani nationals were repatriated on Saturday from Khartoum who were stranded following the suspension of flight operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stranded Pakistanis were flown to Karachi from Sudanese capital city by PK 786 flight who were seen off by Ambassador Sarfraz Sipra and officials of the embassy, said a press release.

The return of the passengers was made possible consequent to the coordinated efforts by Government of Pakistan, foreign ministry, PIA, Bilal Masjid of Khartoum and Pakistan embassy in Sudan.

"We show our heartfelt thanks to Sudanese government for their all out support throughout these unprecedented times. While wishing them safe journey, Pakistan embassy will continue its unrelenting efforts with other partners for evacuation of remaining Pakistanis at the earliest," the embassy said.

