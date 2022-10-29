UrduPoint.com

2,520 Ltr Liquor Recovered During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested liquor supplier and recovered 2,520 liters of liquor from his possession during a crackdown, here, on Saturday, said the spokesman.

Civil Lines police held liquor supplier Tanveer and registered a case against him.

SP Pothohar Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of the police team and said the accused would be challaned with concrete evidence.

He said the other facilitators of the accused would also be arrested.

The SP said that crackdown would continue against drug dealers and liquor suppliers to end the scourge of narcotics.

