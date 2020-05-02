253 children diagnosed with coronavirus in Sindh; Murtaza

Sindh government spokesman, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday that at least 253 children have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Sindh, while the number of coronavirus cases among women has started to increase till 26% of total patients

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Sindh government spokesman, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday that at least 253 children have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Sindh, while the number of coronavirus cases among women has started to increase till 26% of total patients.

In a video message, he said that the purpose of stating the statistics was that the coronavirus has now hit our homes because we are not taking precautionary measures, causing children and women to become infected with the virus.

Murtaza Wahab said that last two months have been very difficult and due to the cooperation of the people, the government of Sindh has been very successful in its endeavors.

He appealed to the masses to adopt precautionary measures, maintain social distancing to avoid carrying the virus to homes.