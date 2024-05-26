253 Fire Incidents Reported In May, 18 Victims Rescued In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 253 fire incidents in addition to rescuing 18 victims during May.
District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said here on Sunday that fire-related incidents had increased due to a rise in temperature and Rescue 1122 teams responded to 253 fire incidents reported from various factories and houses during the current month.
He said that 18 people suffered from burn injuries. Firefighters of Rescue 1122 also saved properties worth Rs.326 million during these incidents in addition to controlling the fire after hectic efforts, he added.
He said that people should immediately call Rescue 1122 in case of any emergency and rescuers would give prompt response to these calls as it was their first and foremost duty to save lives and properties of people during emergencies.
