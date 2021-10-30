253 more infected by dengue in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Around 253 new dengue cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, said updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday.

With 253 new cases, the number of active cases has climbed to 1547 in the province while the overall number of the dengue patients reached 6291.

So far 8 persons have died of the virus. However, no death was reported during the last 24 hours.

During the same period 313 patients have also been recovered of the disease, reaching the total number of recovered persons in the province to 4736.