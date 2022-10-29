UrduPoint.com

253 New Dengue Cases Reported In KP: Health Official

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 04:20 PM

253 new dengue cases reported in KP: Health official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :An official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday said that a total of 253 new dengue cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours.

Giving detail about the present satiation of dengue cases in the province, he said the number of dengue patients in KP had reached 18,136, while 21 more dengue patients had been admitted in various hospitals in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with this the number has increased to 79 overall.

He disclosed that Peshawar reported the highest number of 99 new dengue cases, increasing the total number of cases to 7,425 in the district, while 58 cases of dengue were reported in Mardan, thereby the total number of cases rose to 3,614 in Mardan.

He said that 31 cases of dengue had been reported in Haripur, increasing the total number of cases to 901; 32 cases of dengue were reported in Bannu, 11 from Karak, 7 each from Charsadda and Lucky Marwat.

He said there had been 15 deaths from dengue in the province so far.

