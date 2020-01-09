253 vehicles lifted on wrong parking in Rawalpindi

On special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik, City Traffic Police (CTP) picked up 253 vehicles on violation of parking rules on Murree Road here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :On special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik, City Traffic Police (CTP) picked up 253 vehicles on violation of parking rules on Murree Road here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, the operation was conducted along Murree Road to Chandni Chowk to maintain traffic flow.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said strict action would be taken and directed wardens to lift the vehicles parked wrongly.

All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said, urging the motorist to cooperate with traffic police to resolve traffic problems.