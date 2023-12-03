253,068 people repatriated through KP borders: Home Deptt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The repatriation of people to Afghanistan continued as 253,068 people returned until December 2 through three border points in Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP).

According to the KP Home Department, 248,890 people were repatriated through Torkham, 3,479 people through Angor Adda Waziristan, and 698 people via Kharlachi Kurram district.

A total of 5064 people, including 114 from Islamabad, 873 from Punjab, and 24 from Azad Kashmir, were deported through KP.

Similarly, 6075 were deported through the Torkham border.