25,346 Inspections Conducted In May To Check Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 25,346 inspections in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during May and imposed over Rs. 4 million fines on the violators

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal while chairing a meeting reviewed performance of price control magistrates.

The Commissioner was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was taken against profiteers and hoarders as 162 violators were sent behind the bars during the month of May.

The meeting was informed that 25,346 raids were conducted in different areas of seven tehsils while 33 FIRs were also lodged against the violators.

Raids were also conducted in Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattiyan, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City and Rwp Saddar division areas and the teams took action against the profiteers.

The Commissioner had directed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at general stores.

