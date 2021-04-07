ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The statistical data of new registered voters issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has revealed that the number of voters has increased by 9,793,344 out of which 2538 transgenders were included in the list of registered voters first time in the country's history.

This is clear manifestation of the compliance of the Supreme Court's orders by the Commission. The total number of registered male and female registered voters in the country is 118,224,697 against 1,05,955,409 during previous general election 2018. The inclusion of transgenders in the new voters list would not only remove their sense of deprivation but would also help expedite the pace of national development through their participation as equal citizens.

Now the total number of newly registered transgenders voters in Punjab is 1886 out of 6,7521257 new number of registered voters, in Sindh 431 out of total 24945595 male and female voters, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa has 133 registered transgenders voters out of 19961414 total registered voters, Balochistan stands with 81 out of its 4919457 registered voters and the Federal capital of Islamabad has 7 out of its 876974 male and female registered voters.

The ECP has asked the voters to get their vote registered by sending their CNIC numbers to 8300 through SMS. They can also get Forms 21, 22 or 23 from the offices of Registration Officers in all districts or download it from the Commission's website www.ecp.gov.pk. The people were also advised to call on ECP's helpline 051-8848888 for further queries and guidelines.

\395\932