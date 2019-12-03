254 kanal state land retrieved in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti-Corruption Establishment Faisalabad (ACE) region has retrieved 254 Kanal land from illegal occupants in district Jhang

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) : Anti-Corruption Establishment Faisalabad (ACE) region has retrieved 254 Kanal land from illegal occupants in district Jhang.

According to official source here on Tuesday, ACEt and revenue department in a joint operation in Chak Ghamnana, district Jhang retrieved 254 Kanals of state land occupied illegally by the land grabbers for the last many years.

The estimated cost of the land is about Rs 630 million and the Qabza Mafia was using it for agriculture purposes.