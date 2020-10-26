254 power pilferers nabbed in one day

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) nabbed 254 power pilferers from various parts of its region during past 24 hours.

FESCO spokesman said here on Monday that FESCO task force checked 4765 electricity supply connections in various parts of five circles of FESCO region and unearthed power theft at 254 points where the pilferers were stealing electricity through different modes.

The FESCO teams removed electricity supply meters of these accused and issued them detection bills of 110,007 units by imposing a fine amounting to Rs.1.924 million.

The team recovered fine of Rs.841,000/- so far from these accused,whereas 24 cases were registered against pilferers.