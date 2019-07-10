254 prisoners screened at medical camp

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Arshad Khan Wednesday said that out of 6000 prisoners of Rawalpindi Central Jail 254 were screened themselves at a special medical camp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Arshad Khan Wednesday said that out of 6000 prisoners of Rawalpindi Central Jail 254 were screened themselves at a special medical camp.

Talking to APP, Arshad said that among 254 prisoners, nine were found positive with Hepatitis C and three others were diagnosed with Hepatitis B.The vaccination of 251 prisoners were also being carried out at the camp.

The CEO said that 11 officials of district health authority including medical officers, dispensers and computer operators were performing duties at the camp, adding that the camp would continue to examine the prisoners till July 20.