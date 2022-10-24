25,467 road users issued tickets over violation of traffic rules

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have issued 25,467 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules, so far this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have issued 25,467 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules, so far this year.

Keeping in view the safety of citizens and the implementation of road safety rules, the ITP have expedited action against those involved in violation of traffic rules.

The ITP spokesperson said that special squads were constituted which would be deployed exclusively on all major highways of Islamabad, including Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue.

All the DSPs have been issued directions to intensify action against traffic rules violators. Special awareness campaigns have also been launched on the dangers and harms of violating one-way and other traffic rules.

The Chief Traffic Officer said that strict action would be taken against violators, adding that drivers would not only be fined, but also prosecuted in police stations as per law.

He urged the citizens to follow the traffic laws to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city.