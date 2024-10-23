255 govt schools being outsourced in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Managing Director Shahid Farid

said on Wednesday that 255 public sector schools of Sialkot district

were being outsourced under the PEFP public-private partnership

model.

The aim of this programme is to provide free and quality education

to out-of-school children by enrolling them in school.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain,

the PEF MD stated this while addressing the local community during

his visit to Govt Girls Elementary School Haripur Sialkot, says a handout.

He said the PEF was equipping 2.6 million male and female students

in more than 7,000 partner schools in Punjab with excellent education.

MD PEF Shahid Farid said that currently 9.6 million children were out

of school in the province and the work had been started on the PEF

model to bring them to schools.

The PEF MD said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

had increased the fee of children in outsourced schools from Rs 825

to Rs 1860 per child under the PEF, which had increased after 9 years

and now the operators of partner schools affiliated to PEF would be

able to work for the promotion of education in a much better way than

before and would also be able to pay their teachers appropriate salaries.

He said the children studying in PEF and its affiliated schools were the

children of the government and their monitoring was the responsibility

of district education authority.

Shahid Farid said that PEF was a model which was providing best results

at low cost and its scope would be extended further. He thanked the team

of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain and former CEO

Education Javed Iqbal Babar who supported PEF in outsourcing all schools

as per the policy.