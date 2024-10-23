255 Govt Schools Being Outsourced In Sialkot
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Managing Director Shahid Farid
said on Wednesday that 255 public sector schools of Sialkot district
were being outsourced under the PEFP public-private partnership
model.
The aim of this programme is to provide free and quality education
to out-of-school children by enrolling them in school.
Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain,
the PEF MD stated this while addressing the local community during
his visit to Govt Girls Elementary School Haripur Sialkot, says a handout.
He said the PEF was equipping 2.6 million male and female students
in more than 7,000 partner schools in Punjab with excellent education.
MD PEF Shahid Farid said that currently 9.6 million children were out
of school in the province and the work had been started on the PEF
model to bring them to schools.
The PEF MD said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif
had increased the fee of children in outsourced schools from Rs 825
to Rs 1860 per child under the PEF, which had increased after 9 years
and now the operators of partner schools affiliated to PEF would be
able to work for the promotion of education in a much better way than
before and would also be able to pay their teachers appropriate salaries.
He said the children studying in PEF and its affiliated schools were the
children of the government and their monitoring was the responsibility
of district education authority.
Shahid Farid said that PEF was a model which was providing best results
at low cost and its scope would be extended further. He thanked the team
of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain and former CEO
Education Javed Iqbal Babar who supported PEF in outsourcing all schools
as per the policy.
