Open Menu

255 Govt Schools Being Outsourced In Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

255 govt schools being outsourced in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Managing Director Shahid Farid

said on Wednesday that 255 public sector schools of Sialkot district

were being outsourced under the PEFP public-private partnership

model.

The aim of this programme is to provide free and quality education

to out-of-school children by enrolling them in school.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain,

the PEF MD stated this while addressing the local community during

his visit to Govt Girls Elementary School Haripur Sialkot, says a handout.

He said the PEF was equipping 2.6 million male and female students

in more than 7,000 partner schools in Punjab with excellent education.

MD PEF Shahid Farid said that currently 9.6 million children were out

of school in the province and the work had been started on the PEF

model to bring them to schools.

The PEF MD said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

had increased the fee of children in outsourced schools from Rs 825

to Rs 1860 per child under the PEF, which had increased after 9 years

and now the operators of partner schools affiliated to PEF would be

able to work for the promotion of education in a much better way than

before and would also be able to pay their teachers appropriate salaries.

He said the children studying in PEF and its affiliated schools were the

children of the government and their monitoring was the responsibility

of district education authority.

Shahid Farid said that PEF was a model which was providing best results

at low cost and its scope would be extended further. He thanked the team

of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain and former CEO

Education Javed Iqbal Babar who supported PEF in outsourcing all schools

as per the policy.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Punjab Visit Male Sialkot Haripur All From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Punjab Education Foundation

Recent Stories

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for ..

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..

2 hours ago
 Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

2 hours ago
 Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian atta ..

Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..

3 hours ago
 The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everyw ..

The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere

3 hours ago
 Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match ag ..

Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

5 hours ago
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

18 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

18 hours ago
 Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan