UrduPoint.com

255,000 Youngsters Aged 15 To 17 Years To Be Vaccinated In RWP

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 04:50 PM

255,000 youngsters aged 15 to 17 years to be vaccinated in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 255,000 youngsters in the age group of 15 to 17 years would be jabbed against the coronavirus from Monday.

District Health Officer for communicable diseases Dr Waqar Ahmed while talking to APP said that an effective micro plan has been devised to cover the maximum number of young people under the drive.

He informed that under the campaign around 131,000 students enrolled at 192 schools and colleges across the district would be given anti-covid doses in order to protect them from this virus while the remaining 124,000 youngsters aged between 15 to 17 years would get themselves vaccinated at the 26 vaccination centers operating in the district.

Dr Waqar said the district health authority has constituted 18 teams which would visit the educational institutions twice to complete the task of immunization as government had allowed only 50 percent attendance at schools and colleges.

The health official informed that "Free of cost Pfizer vaccine will be given to teenagers while Form-B of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) would be mandatory for jabs," he added.

He asked the youngsters to send their Form-B number on 1166 through SMS and get their registration number for vaccination. He said adolescents would be able to get vaccination certificates from Nadra's website just like people with computerized national identity cards (CNICs). It is worth mentioning here that on Aug 24, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, during a press conference, had announced that from Sept 1, people over the age of 17 years would be able to get the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and would have to be fully vaccinated by Oct 15 to enter educational institutions.

/395

Related Topics

Prime Minister National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Visit Young SMS From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 p ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 photography prize

41 minutes ago
 MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to U ..

MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to UAE in 2021

41 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa ..

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa Zayed in Aqaba, Jordan

2 hours ago
 NBF launches electronic trading platform

NBF launches electronic trading platform

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveri ..

UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Zayed University moves up in world university rank ..

Zayed University moves up in world university rankings to 601-800 band

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.