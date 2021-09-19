255,000 youngsters aged 15 to 17 years to be vaccinated in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 255,000 youngsters in the age group of 15 to 17 years would be jabbed against the coronavirus from Monday.

District Health Officer for communicable diseases Dr Waqar Ahmed while talking to APP said that an effective micro plan has been devised to cover the maximum number of young people under the drive.

He informed that under the campaign around 131,000 students enrolled at 192 schools and colleges across the district would be given anti-covid doses in order to protect them from this virus while the remaining 124,000 youngsters aged between 15 to 17 years would get themselves vaccinated at the 26 vaccination centers operating in the district.

Dr Waqar said the district health authority has constituted 18 teams which would visit the educational institutions twice to complete the task of immunization as government had allowed only 50 percent attendance at schools and colleges.

The health official informed that "Free of cost Pfizer vaccine will be given to teenagers while Form-B of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) would be mandatory for jabs," he added.

He asked the youngsters to send their Form-B number on 1166 through SMS and get their registration number for vaccination. He said adolescents would be able to get vaccination certificates from Nadra's website just like people with computerized national identity cards (CNICs). It is worth mentioning here that on Aug 24, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, during a press conference, had announced that from Sept 1, people over the age of 17 years would be able to get the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and would have to be fully vaccinated by Oct 15 to enter educational institutions.

/395