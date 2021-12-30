UrduPoint.com

2552 Arrested In Kidnapping, Murders, Drugs Related Cases: DIG Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 11:26 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Fida Hassan Shah on Thursday said over 2552 people have been arrested in involving of criminal cases including kidnapping, murders, drugs and robberies during operations of current year for elimination of province peace

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference regarding police performance of annual in Balochistan saying that 786 proclaimed offenders, 488 absconders and 286 involved in murder cases were arrested in last 6 months during conducting different raids in various areas.

"162 people involved in kidnappings have been arrested and 121 abductees have been recovered safe and sound during operation of 2021", he noted adding that 306 had been arrested involved in robberies cases. Despite 206 motorcycles, 57 vehicles and 28 mobile phones were recovered from the possession of arrested kidnappers and thieves which cost was estimated Rs 34030100.

He said 52 Kalashnikov, 60 rifles, 3 short guns, 481 pistols, and 7177 bullet rounds were seized in the operation saying 356 drug dealers were apprehended after founding narcotics including 3367 kg chars, 12 kg heroin, 702 bottles of wine and other narcotics from their possessions.

He maintained that 169 people were arrested involved in aerial firing along with 6 Kalashnikov, 20 rifles, 144 pistols and 1314 rounds in current year saying that 1105 vehicles were also seized against non-customs paid vehicles after conducting against operation in the areas.

Traffic police has imposed fines of around Rs 130 million in this year, he said measures were being taken to improve traffic system in Quetta.

He said further investigation was underway, despite action were being taken against illegal activities including non- paid vehicles and other crimes in order to maintain peace in the area.

