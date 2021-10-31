25,543 corona patients recover in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 25,543 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the district so far. According to a Health Department spokesperson, presently 53 patients are under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 20 at DHQ Hospital and nine at General Hospital.

He said that 87 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

He further said that 781 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the last 24 hours, out of which 2 were positive.