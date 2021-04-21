25,550 kg sugar recovered from two godowns

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Faisal Sultan has recovered 25,550 kg sugar from two godowns of the hoarders here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of local administration said that AC Sammundri along with his team conducted raids at the godowns of Basharat Ali and Zubair Irshad and recovered 424 bags and 87 bags of sugar respectively from these sites.

The each bag contained 50 kg sugar.

The AC sealed these godowns and further action against the hoarders was underway.

Meanwhile, AC Sadar, Umar Maqbool had also recovered 520 bags of sugar from the godownof a general store owner.

The AC dispatched these bags for sale in the open market in Sadar, spokesman added.