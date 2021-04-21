UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25,550 Kg Sugar Recovered From Two Godowns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 09:51 PM

25,550 kg sugar recovered from two godowns

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Faisal Sultan has recovered 25,550 kg sugar from two godowns of the hoarders here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Faisal Sultan has recovered 25,550 kg sugar from two godowns of the hoarders here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of local administration said that AC Sammundri along with his team conducted raids at the godowns of Basharat Ali and Zubair Irshad and recovered 424 bags and 87 bags of sugar respectively from these sites.

The each bag contained 50 kg sugar.

The AC sealed these godowns and further action against the hoarders was underway.

Meanwhile, AC Sadar, Umar Maqbool had also recovered 520 bags of sugar from the godownof a general store owner.

The AC dispatched these bags for sale in the open market in Sadar, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Sale Market From

Recent Stories

Last rain of the month likely tomorrow

1 minute ago

DC reviews arrangements at fruit, vegetable market ..

1 minute ago

Denmark's cafes, restaurants and museums reopen

1 minute ago

Russian Envoy on Adoption of Resolution on Syria: ..

1 minute ago

Pak, SL agree to constitute working group to promo ..

1 minute ago

Agriculture scientist Dr. Zahoor Ahmad passes away ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.