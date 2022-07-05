255,884 voters to exercise right of vote in PP-97 by-polls

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 255,884 registered voters will express their right of vote in PP-97 Jhumra-I during by-polls on July 17.

Returning Officer/District Election Commissioner-I Faisalabad Basal Akram said here on Tuesday that 168 polling stations including 68 for males, 64 females, 36 combined and 550 polling booths were set up to facilitate the voters in the constituency.

Total male voters in the constituency were 138,463, including 117,421 female voters. The total male booths were 291 and female booths were 259.

About 3,000 police personnel will provide security cover during the by-election. Exhibition of weapons will be strictly banned,he said, adding that all candidates were bound to observe the election code of conduct.