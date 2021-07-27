UrduPoint.com
25,594 Saplings Planted In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

25,594 saplings planted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Forest department planted 25,594 saplings/plants in Faisalabad division during the tree plantation week which was observed from July 12 to 18 under 'Khidmat aap ki dehleez par' programme.

Divisional Forest Officer Dr Wajihuddin Tuesday said that 18,644 saplings/plants were planted in district Faisalabad, while 6,950 saplings were planted in district Toba Tek Singh.

He said that the saplings were planted in the premises of different government departments, schools, colleges and universities, district jail, Gatwala Forest Park, district courts, tehsil complex Samundri, Fazal Dewan park Kamalia, and Forest park, Toba Tek Singh.

More Stories From Pakistan

