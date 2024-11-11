256 Drug Traffickers Arrested In Eight Days
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 09:13 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested 256 drug traffickers from various parts of Faisalabad during the last eight days.
A police spokesman said on Monday that the police had launched a vigorous drive
against narcotics and arrested 256 drug pushers from different parts.
The police also recovered 166.930-kg hashish, 3.720-kg heroin, 3.43-kg ice,
and 2,080 liters of liquor besides cash and other items.
