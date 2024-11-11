Open Menu

256 Drug Traffickers Arrested In Eight Days

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 09:13 PM

256 drug traffickers arrested in eight days

The police claimed to have arrested 256 drug traffickers from various parts of Faisalabad during the last eight days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested 256 drug traffickers from various parts of Faisalabad during the last eight days.

A police spokesman said on Monday that the police had launched a vigorous drive

against narcotics and arrested 256 drug pushers from different parts.

The police also recovered 166.930-kg hashish, 3.720-kg heroin, 3.43-kg ice,

and 2,080 liters of liquor besides cash and other items.

