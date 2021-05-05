256 passengers aboard two flights screened at airport, all tested negative for coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Exactly 256 passengers aboard two international flights from foreign countries were tested negative for novel coronavirus after district administration put in place screening arrangements at Multan International Airport (MIA) on Wednesday.

First flight from Sharjah carrying 168 passengers landed at airport 8 am while the second one with 88 aboard landed at 12:20 pm. Rapid Antigen Test were conducted for all the passengers and they were allowed to leave after screening showed negative result, says an official release issued here Wednesday.

Coronavirus desks and Information desks were set up at Multan International Airport by district administration and health department on the orders of deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad to set into motion the screening process.

Assistant commissioner city Khawaja Umair Mahmood, and CEO Health Dr. Shoaib Ur Rahman remained available with their teams to ensure enforcement of guidelines of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) in case of arrival of passengers from foreign countries.

Those who would be found positive after screening would be quarantined at hotels on own expenses while those found unable to afford hotels would be lodged at government arranged quarantine facility, Quaid-e-Azam academy for Educational Development, set up at Nawan Sheher Multan.

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) have properly cleaned the facility and workers deployed there in shifts.