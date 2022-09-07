UrduPoint.com

256 Selected Schools Of 43 Tehsils To Grow Miyawaki Forest For Reducing Climate Change Impacts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 256 schools of 43 tehsils of South Punjab will grow Miyawaki forest to reduce the impact of environmental pollution under a project in South Punjab.

The project was formally launched at Govt Comprehensive Higher Secondary school for Boys under School education Department here on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary Schools, Agha Zaheer Sheerazi along with Secretary Forests South Punjab, Sarfarz Magasi, planted saplings for growing Miyawaki forest.

DPI (Secondary) Zahida Batool, DPI (Elementary), Pervaiz Iqbal, Divisional Director, Shaukat Sherwani and others were also present.

Later, talking to the media, Agha Zaheer Sheerazi, said that all the heads of the schools have been tasked to grow Miyawaki forests in selected schools to minimize the results of climatic changes in the region.

He informed that fruit and local species of trees would be grown under the project adding that maximum trees could be expanded on minimum pieces of land in Miyawaki forest.

The trees planted under this methodology can be grown 10 times higher than normal trees, addl secretary said and added that these also produce 30 times more oxygen.

Bees, sparrows,butterflies and other birds are attracted to these trees within three years after growing these trees, he stated.

