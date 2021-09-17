2,560,987 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,560,987 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Munim said on Thursday that 1,997,420 citizens had been given the first dose while 512,631 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 29,549 health workers were also given the first dose while 21,387 received the second dose of vaccine.

The DHO said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 133,670 first doses and 89,114 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He added that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were getting jabs.