2,563,380 Receives COVID-19 Vaccines ,3 Died In 24 Hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,563,380 people including 41,887 health workers, 2,521,493 adult and senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19)across the district while three people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Friday,56 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 38,161 in the district with 35,247 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2914 from other districts.

As per the latest data,10 cases were reported from Rawal Town,12 from Potohar town,11 from Rawalpindi Cantt, five each from Gujar Khan and Murree, four from Kalar Syeda, two each from Taxila and Islamabad while one each case was reported from AJK, KPK, Nankana sahib, Chakwal, and Kotli Sattian.

"Presently 124 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting five in Holy Family Hospital,47 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,40 in Institute of Urology,23 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, four in District Headquarters hospital, three in Bilal hospital and one each in Hearts International hospital and Akhtar Memorial trust," the health authority report said. District Health Authority updated that so far 36,126 patients were discharged after recovery while six patients were on ventilators in critical condition,69 stable and 49 on oxygen support.

The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 5.30 per cent in the district, it added.

