25,668 corona patients recover in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Another four cases of coronavirus were reported from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Tuesday that a total of 25,668 corona patients recovered in the district.

Presently 52 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 20 at DHQ Hospital and seven at General Hospital. He said that 76 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

He further said that 603 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the last 24 hours.