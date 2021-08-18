UrduPoint.com

25,673 More Persons Get Anti-COVID Jabs In 24 Hours; Mourners Urged For Observance Of SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:45 PM

The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination Wednesday reached 1,740,711 with the inoculation of 25,673 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination Wednesday reached 1,740,711 with the inoculation of 25,673 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority (DHA), 38,900 health workers while 1,701,811 other people including senior citizens have received their dose so far.

The report said that the district health authority has registered 188 new infections during the last 24 hours including 167 of Rawalpindi and 21 from outside the district while two people lost their battle of life.

It updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours sixty-five belonged to Rawal Town, thirty-four from Potohar town, fifty-two from Rawalpindi Cantt, nine from Gujar Khan, ten from Islamabad, six from AJK, two each from Kalar Syeda, Kotli sattian, Taxila, KPK and Chakwal and one each Kahutta and Attock.

"Presently 225 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 57 in Holy Family Hospital,30 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,78 in Institute of Urology,44 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,5 in District Headquarter Hospital,4 each in Bilal and Hearts international hospital, 2 in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Trust and one in Attock hospital" he added.

The report elaborated that five patients were on the ventilators in critical condition,85 stable and 135 on oxygen.

Meanwhile, District Health surveillance Officer Dr Waqar Ahemd while talking to APP said that around 150 mobile teams were operating in the district to vaccinate those mourners at majalis and Muharram processions who had not been inoculated the covid jab to date.

He informed that all vaccination centres would be closed on Ashura day in the district, however, heath teams would continue the vaccination drive during Ashura processions.

He asked the participants of the majlais and processions to wear masks, maintain social distance and avoid gathering while observing their religious rituals.

