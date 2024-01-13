25.6m Metric Tons Of Wheat Production Expected
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2024 | 09:32 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) This year wheat has been cultivated in Punjab on an area of 16.6 million acres, from which 25.6 million metric tons of production is expected.
A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture Department said on Saturday that Punjab Agriculture Secretary Nadir Chattha had assigned a special task to all field formations to achieve an average yield of more than 40 maunds of wheat from per acre of land.
In this regard, guidance was being provided to the farmers about the disadvantages of unnecessary use of urea fertilizer, spokesman added.
He said that due to timely cultivation of wheat and better use of approved varieties of seeds and phosphorous fertilizers
the condition of wheat crop was better.
In the wheat crop, the second installment of nitrogen fertilizer should be completed by 55 to 60 days, he said and added that special care should be taken in the use of urea in wheat crop that was cultivated till November 15.
