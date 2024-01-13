Open Menu

25.6m Metric Tons Of Wheat Production Expected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2024 | 09:32 PM

25.6m metric tons of wheat production expected

This year wheat has been cultivated in Punjab on an area of 16.6 million acres, from which 25.6 million metric tons of production is expected

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) This year wheat has been cultivated in Punjab on an area of 16.6 million acres, from which 25.6 million metric tons of production is expected.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture Department said on Saturday that Punjab Agriculture Secretary Nadir Chattha had assigned a special task to all field formations to achieve an average yield of more than 40 maunds of wheat from per acre of land.

In this regard, guidance was being provided to the farmers about the disadvantages of unnecessary use of urea fertilizer, spokesman added.

He said that due to timely cultivation of wheat and better use of approved varieties of seeds and phosphorous fertilizers

the condition of wheat crop was better.

In the wheat crop, the second installment of nitrogen fertilizer should be completed by 55 to 60 days, he said and added that special care should be taken in the use of urea in wheat crop that was cultivated till November 15.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture November All From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner inspects revamping of PIC

Commissioner inspects revamping of PIC

4 minutes ago
 LHC allows Parvez Elahi's wife to contest election ..

LHC allows Parvez Elahi's wife to contest elections from two constituencies

4 minutes ago
 ECP warns candidates seeking symbol of other party ..

ECP warns candidates seeking symbol of other party of consequences

4 minutes ago
 Rs 490m to be spent on upgradation of Hazrat Shah ..

Rs 490m to be spent on upgradation of Hazrat Shah Shamas shrine: Minister

4 minutes ago
 More than 300 candidates running for 9 seats

More than 300 candidates running for 9 seats

1 hour ago
 Students should focus on entrepreneurship for pros ..

Students should focus on entrepreneurship for prosperous career: Bakhtawari

1 hour ago
CS reviews arrangements for polling, directs timel ..

CS reviews arrangements for polling, directs timely procurement of material in s ..

1 hour ago
 Trauma Center to provide best medical treatment to ..

Trauma Center to provide best medical treatment to patients

1 hour ago
 Attempt to murder brother over property issue

Attempt to murder brother over property issue

1 hour ago
 Minister Sindhi lauds Shaikh Ayaz’s contribution ..

Minister Sindhi lauds Shaikh Ayaz’s contribution for democracy

1 hour ago
 11 gamblers held during raid at two different dens

11 gamblers held during raid at two different dens

2 hours ago
 KMC, PLSP to train people for providing emergency ..

KMC, PLSP to train people for providing emergency aid to citizens: Murtaza Wahab

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan