257 New Corona Cases Reported In Rawalpindi District

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Friday said no negligence would be tolerated in following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed to effectively control the fourth deadly wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to media, he said the delta variant was more transmissible and badly affected the human's respiratory system.

The commissioner asked the residents to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest to avoid the further spread of this deadly disease.

Meanwhile, according to the data shared by the District Corona Management Centre, around 257 people had become victims of the COVID-19 virus during the last 24 hours in the district with 58 belonged to Rawal Town, 58 from Potohar Town, 65 from Rawalpindi Cantt, 20 from Gujar Khan,10 from Kahutta,17 from Kotli Sattian,13 from Taxila, six from Murree, three each from Kallar Syeda and Chakwal, two from the Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Presently 179 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including twenty-eight were admitted in the Holy Family Hospital, twenty-six in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 66 in Institute of Urology, 44 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, four each in District Headquarters Hospital and Begum Akhtar Memorial Trust, two each in Bilal and Hearts International hospital and three in Attock hospital .

The report said six patients were on a ventilator in critical condition, 65 stable and 108 in moderate condition.

The District Health Authority further said so far 1,470,378 people including 38,427 health workers and 1,431,951 citizens had jabbed themselves against the lethal COVID-19 across the district since the vaccination drive launched on March 10.

The report said two patients had died of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

