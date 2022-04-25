As many as 25741 candidates have contesting on 6259 Wards in the first phase of Local Government Election, schedule to be held in 32 districts of Balochistan on May 29

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 25741 candidates have contesting on 6259 Wards in the first phase of Local Government Election, schedule to be held in 32 districts of Balochistan on May 29.

According to details, 19802 candidates submitted their nomination papers on rural wards while 5939 on urban wards. There are 5,345 rural wards besides 914 urban wards.

Around 4011096 registered voters will cast their votes for local government elections being held in 32 districts of Balochistan on May 29.

Out of total, 2,282,942 are male voters and 1,728,154 are female voters who will cast their votes for seven Municipal Corporations, 49 Municipal Committees, 838 Union Councils.

Apart from Quetta and Lasbela, the first phase of Local Government election would be held in 32 districts of Balochistan on May 29, as per Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) schedule.

In all Union Councils, 33 percent seats have been allocated for women, 5 percent for farmers and workers, 5 percent seats for non-Muslims in the Local Government elections.

According to the schedule issued by ECP, the process of submitting nomination papers to the Returning Officers for the Local Government elections in 32 districts of Balochistan was started from April 15.

The Election commission has been displayed the list of nominated candidates. The scrutiny of nomination papers will conclude today.

According to the schedule, the revised lists of candidates will be posted on May 7, while nomination papers can be withdrawn till May 9. Candidates will be allotted election symbols on May 10.

The Election Commission of Pakistan is finalizing all arrangements for free, transparent and peaceful holding of the Local Body election in Balochistan on May 29.

395