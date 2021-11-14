UrduPoint.com

25,746 Coronavirus Patients Recovered In Faisalabad

Sun 14th November 2021 | 09:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 25,746 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the district so far.

According to Health department spokesperson, presently 36 patients are under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 17 at DHQ Hospital and six at General Hospital.

He said that 71 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

He further said that 1,155 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labsduring the last 24 hours, out of which 2 were positive.

