25,751 Vehicles Fined Over Traffic Rules Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2022 | 08:12 PM

25,751 vehicles fined over traffic rules violation

The Islamabad Traffic Police has imposed fine on 25,751 vehicles during the current year for hampering smooth flow of traffic and involvement in overloading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police has imposed fine on 25,751 vehicles during the current year for hampering smooth flow of traffic and involvement in overloading.

The Islamabad Police spokesman said that efforts were underway to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and added that cooperation of road users was crucial to overcome traffic related problems.

He said Islamabad Police had been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at IJP road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway and Islamabad expressway and take strict action against those creating inconvenience for the road users.

While reviewing the overall performance report about traffic related issues, Islamabad Police (Traffic Division) directed the departments concerned to depute special squads at Islamabad Expressway, IJP road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway and other important boulevards to ensure smooth traffic flow there.

He said that complaints about any inconvenience to people could be lodged with Traffic Division Helpline 1915 or 051-9261992-93, which would be addressed promptly.

