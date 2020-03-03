2577 criminals arrested in Feb in Faisalabad

The police arrested 2577 criminals including proclaimed offenders from various parts of Faisalabad during February 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : The police arrested 2577 criminals including proclaimed offenders from various parts of Faisalabad during February 2020.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the police arrested a total of 855 proclaimed offenders during February including 102 POs .

The police also arrested 353 illegal weapon holders and recovered 273 pistols, 36 rifles, 25 guns, 25 carbines, 14 Kalashnikovs, 12 repeaters, 4 revolvers and a number of bullets/cartridges from their possession.

The police teams nabbed 352 drug traffickers and seized 154.83 kilograms charas, 13.045 kg heroin and 8000 litres liquor in their possession, besides arresting 144 gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs.3,00,000.

As many as 873 persons were caughtunder Anti Kite-Flying Act and police recovered 66,498 bundles of chemically-coated kite string from their possession during February, he added.