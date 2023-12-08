Open Menu

257,889 People Returned To Afghanistan Through KP Till Dec 7: Home Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 08:35 PM

257,889 people returned to Afghanistan through KP till Dec 7: Home Dept

As many as 257,889 people have returned to Afghanistan through three border points of Khyber Pakthunkhwa till December 7 last

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) As many as 257,889 people have returned to Afghanistan through three border points of Khyber Pakthunkhwa till December 7 last.

The spokesman of KP Home Department told APP on Friday that overall 6,242 illegal foreigners were deported via Torkham border from where 253,643 people also repatriated to Afghanistan.

He said that 3,547 people repatriated through Angor Ada in Waziristan and 698 people through Kharlachi border in Kurram district to Afghanistan. Voluntary repatriation of people to Afghanistan is being encouraged, he said and added that free transport was provided to these people.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa December Border From

Recent Stories

Dengue fever is curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

Dengue fever is curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

2 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: ..

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

2 minutes ago
 Putin says he will run for re-election in 2024

Putin says he will run for re-election in 2024

2 minutes ago
 29 U19 women cricketers to undergo skills camp in ..

29 U19 women cricketers to undergo skills camp in Multan from Dec 10

5 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 11.9m from 532 defaulters i ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 11.9m from 532 defaulters in 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Bro ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi visi ..

5 minutes ago
DC visits park site, directs timely completion

DC visits park site, directs timely completion

5 minutes ago
 SBP to announce monetary policy on Dec12

SBP to announce monetary policy on Dec12

7 minutes ago
 JI kicks off election campaign in KP

JI kicks off election campaign in KP

5 minutes ago
 Dera police recovers abducted girl

Dera police recovers abducted girl

3 minutes ago
 Designated bank branches to remain open on weekend ..

Designated bank branches to remain open on weekend to collect Hajj applications

7 minutes ago
 PPP leaders say move to roll back 18th Amendment w ..

PPP leaders say move to roll back 18th Amendment will be opposed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan