257,889 people returned to Afghanistan through KP till Dec 7: Home Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) As many as 257,889 people have returned to Afghanistan through three border points of Khyber Pakthunkhwa till December 7 last.

The spokesman of KP Home Department told APP on Friday that overall 6,242 illegal foreigners were deported via Torkham border from where 253,643 people also repatriated to Afghanistan.

He said that 3,547 people repatriated through Angor Ada in Waziristan and 698 people through Kharlachi border in Kurram district to Afghanistan. Voluntary repatriation of people to Afghanistan is being encouraged, he said and added that free transport was provided to these people.