258 power pilferers nabbed during April

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Muzaffargarh circle have caught 258 power pilferers during the last month of April, an official of Mepco said on Monday.

Talking to journalists here, Additional Chief Engineer Mepco Engineer Mehr Nazar Muhammad said that special teams accompanying task forces conducting raids across the circle to control power theft.

He said that operations were being launched on daily basis. He said that the teams caught 258 power pilferers and detected theft of 358,334 units, he said.

A sum of over Rs 5.1 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were registered against 166 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.