25,805 Coronavirus Patients Recovered In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 08:38 PM

As many as 25,805 coronavirus patients have recovered in the district so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 25,805 coronavirus patients have recovered in the district so far.

According to a Health department spokesperson, presently 44 patients are undertreatment at the Allied Hospital, 10 at DHQ Hospital and seven at General Hospital.

He said that 42 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. He further said that 228 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the last 24 hours, out of which one was positive.

