25,852 Coronavirus Patients Recovered In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:01 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 25,852 coronavirus patients have recovered in the district so far.

According to a Health department spokesperson, presently 33 patients were under treatmentat the Allied Hospital, 7 at DHQ Hospital and two at General Hospital.

He said that 16 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. He further said that 277 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the last 24 hours, out of which three were positive.

