25,866 recovered from COVID-19 in Faisalabad

As many as 25,866 coronavirus patients have recovered in the district so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 25,866 coronavirus patients have recovered in the district so far.

According to the Health department spokesperson, presently 33 patients are under treatment at the Allied Hospital, eight at District Headquaters (DHQ) Hospital and three at General Hospital.

He said that 26 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. He further said that 524 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the last 24 hours, out of which three were test positive.