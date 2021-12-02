25,869 coronavirus patients recovered in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 25,869 coronavirus patients have recovered in the district so far.

According to a Health department spokesperson, presently 30 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 13 at DHQ Hospital and three at General Hospital.

He said that 27 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

He further said that 606 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the last 24 hours, out of which three were positive.