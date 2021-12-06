UrduPoint.com

25,893 Coronavirus Patients Recover In Faisalabad

As many as 25,893 coronavirus patients have recovered in the district so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 25,893 coronavirus patients have recovered in the district so far. According to a Health department spokesperson, presently 19 patients were under treatmentat in the Allied Hospital, 15 at DHQ Hospital and two at General Hospital.

He said that 22 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

He further said that 740 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the last 24 hours, out of which two were positive.

